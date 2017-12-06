No faction in Nigeria football supporters club – Rafiu Ladipo

Related News

The President-General, Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Rafiu Ladipo, on Wednesday dismissed the existence of factions of the club in the country.

Mr. Ladipo who was the guest of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN,Ogun State Chapter, made this known during an interactive session held at the association’s secretariat located in Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta.

He explained that ”13 dissidents within the club were behind the failed project (factionalisation) and have since been dismissed by the Board of Trustees of the club.”

”I need to let you know today that football supporters club is one. We are united and we are one all over the world. We have chapters in almost every part of the world, that is why we are referred to as a worldwide known organisation”, Mr. Ladipo stated.

He gave the numerical strength of the club across the world as 57,000 adding that, ”where there is so large a number in any organisation, dissidents and bad eggs cannot be ruled out.”

”Even Jesus Christ with twelve disciples still had a Judas among them”, Mr. Ladipo noted, adding that the dissidents within the club had been reported to the appropriate authorities.

”We have written to the Senate, House of Representatives, Nigeria Football Federation, Police and other security agencies. The case of the dissidents is like dogs that would be killed, but wont listen to the whistle of a hunter. Their days are numbered”, he said.

”When I was carrying Nigerian flag for thirteen years, I had a focus,‎ and I knew where I was going. I have been taken to the British Broadcasting Corporation five times to educate on how best supporters (clubs) are run,” Mr. Ladipo said.

He said football is building the world to speak with one voice.

”Violence must be kept out from football, and other sports (for them) to grow.”