Champions League: Roma beat Chelsea to top spot

The top spot in Group C of the Champions League was won by Roma on Tuesday night after the Italians secured a lone goal win over Qarabag while Chelsea could only force out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues needed to win to be sure of the number one position in their group. But instead, they found themselves behind in the 56th minute when Saul Niguez shot the visitors in front.

Antonio Conte’s men could not find the back of the net themselves and needed an own goal from Stefan Savic in the 75th minute to be saved the agony of a home defeat on Tuesday.

However, in Rome, Roma got the job done as they recorded a lone goal win over Qarabag. The only goal in that game was scored by Diego Perotti in the 53rd minute.

With the three points from their final game, Roma overtook Chelsea at the top of the standings as they increased their points tally to 11, same as the Blues. Roma, however, have a better head-to-head record.

Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski got the opening goal as Bayern Munich secured a 3-1 win over PSG in their final group game of the UEFA Champions League at the Allianz Arena.

There was also something to cheer for Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru as his Belgian club exited Europe with their heads high as they beat Celtic 1-0 in Glasgow.

Onyekuru was on from start to finish.

At Old Trafford, Nigerian striker Aaron Samuel was an unused substitute as CSKA Moscow lost 2-1 to Manchester United.

Romelu Lukaku after a long drought got back to scoring ways in the encounter while Marcus Rashord sealed victory.

Champions League –

Group A

Benfica 0 – 2 Basel

Manchester United 2 – 1 CSKA Moscow

Group B

Bayern Munich 3 – 1 Paris Saint Germain

Group C

Chelsea 1 – 1 Atletico Madrid

Roma 1 – 0 Qarabag FK

Group D

Barcelona 2 – 0 Sporting CP

FTOlympiacos 0 – 2 Juventus