Pogba out of Manchester derby

Paul Pogba is out of next weekend’s crucial Manchester derby between City and United following the red card received by the French man in Saturday’s game against Arsenal.

Pogba got the marching orders after needlessly stamping on Hector Bellerin with little more than 15 minutes left to play as Jose Mourinho’s side led 3-1 in North London.

Pogba had provided the assists for the goals scored by Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard and what could have been a memorable outing was blighted by the red card

‘I don’t know,’ Mourinho said in response to the appropriateness of the decision.

But while the United boss offered little opinion, Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand said it was an unnecessary move by the midfielder.

“I think he got emotional, he lost his head,” Lampard said on BT Sport. “There was no need to make that tackle at that point in the game.”

At the moment, United are five point adrift of Man City but the eight-point gap could be restored if the Cityzens win their own game against West Ham United on Sunday.

Aside from the Manchester derby, Pogba will also miss the Bournemouth and West Brom games at a minimum.