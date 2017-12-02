Victor Moses shines as Chelsea secure comeback win over Newcastle United

Related News

After almost six weeks, Victor Moses returned to the Chelsea starting line up on Saturday and the Nigeria international showed so much class helping the Blues to a 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

The Blues needed to come from behind after Dwight Gayle gave the Magpies a surprise lead in the 12th minute.

Newcastle’s lead did not last for too long as Eden Hazard restored parity for the Blues nine minutes after.

Moses then proved his worth when he supplied a wonderful cross for Alvaro Morata who expertly headed in as Chelsea went in front in the 33rd minute and kept the slim lead until halftime.

In the second half, the contest was evenly poised, and it was looking like there will be no additional goals but that was not the case as Hazard completed his brace; scoring a 74th minute penalty for the Blues.

With this, Chelsea have momentarily moved level on points with second-place Manchester United.

Sadly for Newcastle, they have now taken only one point from the last 18 on offer in the Premier League.