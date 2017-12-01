Russia 2018 World Cup Draw — LIVE UPDATES

Related News

Friday’s final draw is billed to take place at the State Kremlin Palace and will start at 6 pm Moscow time (4 pm Nigeria time).

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, as well as 31 other countries, will be part of Friday’s draw that will reveal the group opponents of the participating teams.

Gary Lineker, who played in the 1986 and 1990 finals for England and scored in both competitions, will conduct the draw alongside Russian star, Maria Komandnaya.

Nigeria is in Pot 4, alongside Serbia, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, Korea Republic, and Saudi Arabia.

It means the eight countries cannot meet each other in the group stage of the tournament next year.

POT 1: Russia; Germany; Brazil; Portugal; Argentina; Belgium; Poland; France

POT 2: Spain; Peru; Switzerland; England; Colombia; Mexico; Uruguay; Croatia

POT 3: Denmark; Iceland; Costa Rica; Sweden; Tunisia; Egypt; Senegal; Iran

POT 4: Serbia; Nigeria; Australia; Japan; Morocco; Panama; Korea Republic; Saudi Arabia.

Host Cities: Moscow; Ekaterinburg; Saransk; Rostov-On-Don; Kazan; Kaliningrad; Sochi; Samara; Saint Petersburg; Volgograd; Nizhny Novgorod

Russia President starts the ceremony with his opening speech