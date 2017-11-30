Arsenal, Everton rain goals in Premier League

Mesut Ozil had a hand in three goals in a single Premier League game for the first time in his career (Photo Source: BBC)

Arsenal were the biggest winners in the Premier League games played on Wednesday night.

Four goals well into the second half helped the Gunners thrash Huddersfield Town 5-0 in Wednesday night’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners took an early lead through Alexandre Lacazette, but were lacklustre until the 68th minute when they netted another four goals in rapid succession to win the game.

The win extends Arsenal’s unbeaten run to 14 home matches and moves them up to third place in the table, while Huddersfield drop to 14th.

Everton also secured a rare win on Wednesday; beating West Ham 4-0.‎ Wayne rooney scored a hat-trick including a fantastic goal.

Also, Chelsea have remained in third position in the Premier League table with a 1-0 victory over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge while Liverpool did well for themselves beating Stoke City 0-3.

England – Premier League November 29

AFC Bournemouth 1 – 2 Burnley

Arsenal 5 – 0 Huddersfield Town

Chelsea 1 – 0 Swansea City

Everton 4 – 0 West Ham United

Manchester City 2 – 1 Southampton

Stoke City 0 – 3 Liverpool

