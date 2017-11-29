Super Eagles player to build orphanage in Edo

Odion Ighalo [Photo Credit: Goal.com]

Super Eagles player, Odion Ighalo, has promised to build an orphanage in Edo as a means of giving back to the people of his state.

Mr. Ighalo, a striker with Changchun Yatai Football Club in China, gave the promise in Benin on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, in his office.

He appealed to the Edo State Government to provide him with a portion of land in order to fulfill his promise.

He said the orphanage would have a football pitch to enable football lovers train.

Responding, Mr. Shaibu, thanked the striker for remembering his home.

He said the present administration would welcome any initiative that would help it deliver its electoral promise on sports.

He said Governor Godwin Obaseki was determined to build 20 stadia across the 18 local government areas of the state.

(NAN)

