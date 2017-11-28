World Cup: Nigeria gives Coach Rohr fresh two-year deal

Related News

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Genort Rohr, has been handed a new two-year deal to stay on with the Nigeria national team.

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick on Monday confirmed the new deal that would tie Rohr to Nigeria till 2020 but did not give the financial details of the new contract.

According to Pinnick, there was the need to give Rohr a new contract having performed creditably well.

He also said NFF decided to sign a new two-year contract with Coach Rohr to stop other teams from taking him away in case Nigeria ‘wins the World Cup’.

“Our target is to be the first African nation to win the World Cup. We have young players that can do it. Rohr is not only building a team of today, he is building a future team,” he said.

Rohr, 64, signed an initial two-year deal in July 2016 with the provision of an extension if he qualified the country to Russia 2018.

The Franco-German coach qualified Nigeria in style for their sixth World Cup appearance despite initial fears of being housed in the ‘Group of Death’, which had African champions Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia.