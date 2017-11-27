Milan fire coach Montella, name Gattuso as replacement

Related News

Big-spending Italian side AC Milan sacked coach, Vincenzo Montella on Monday and replaced him with their fiery former midfielder, Gennaro Gattuso.

Mr. Montella was dismissed one day after a goalless home draw with Torino left Milan seventh in Serie A with 20 points from 14 games, 18 behind leaders Napoli.

Milan had spent more than 200 million euros (£178.91 million, about N90 billion) on transfers in the close season.

The famously combative Gattuso, a World Cup winner in 2006, became Milan’s sixth coach since Massimiliano Allegri was fired in January 2014.

Mr. Montella had been in charge since the start of last season when he led them to sixth place in Serie A.

He is the first coach to go since former Italian Prime Minster, Silvio Berlusconi, sold the club to a Chinese-led consortium in a 740 million-euro deal in April.

“We give heartfelt thanks to Montella and his staff for their efforts, serious work and professional courtesy,” Milan said in a statement.

Mr. Gattuso, 39, spent 12 seasons playing for Milan, winning two Serie A, two Champions League and one Club World Cup titles, and was known as one of Italy’s toughest players.

His coaching career has been a mixed bag, although never dull.

He began at Swiss first division side Sion in 2013 but was sacked after three months before joining Italian Serie B club Palermo who fired him after six games.

In 2014, he tried his luck with Greek Super League side OFI Crete who were beset by financial problems and, according to Mr. Gattuso, were “struggling to feed their players”.

(NAN)