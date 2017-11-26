Barcelona play 1-1 draw with Valencia

The Barcelona versus Valencia match
The Barcelona versus Valencia match

The highly expected match between Valencia and Barcelona lived to its billing ending in a 1-1 draw.

Valencia scored first in the end to end encounter through Rodrigo in the 60th minute.

A Lionel Messi pass to Jordi Alba was converted by the wing back eight minutes to the end of the match to equalise for the visitors.

With the result, Barcelona retain their four points lead over second placed Valencia in the Spanish League. However, their lead over rivals Real Madrid has now been cut to eight points.

