Manchester City defeat Huddersfield, set record

Sterling celebrates scoring City’s second. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images (Photo Source: Guardian UK)
Manchester City defeated Huddersfield on Friday to maintain their eight points gap at the top of the Premier League table.

The victory also sets a new club record for City who have now won in 11 consecutive away matches in all competitions.

A Nicholas Otamendi own goal put the host in the lead before Sergio Aguero converted a penalty to equalise for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Raheem Sterling continued his impressive goal scoring form by scoring the second for visitors.

Earlier, Arsenal scored in the dying minute to defeat Burnley 1-0 while Southampton defeated Everton 4-1.

