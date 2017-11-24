Four matches to watch: Liverpool welcome Chelsea, Spain prays for Valencia win over Barcelona

Liverpool v Chelsea @Anfield @6:30pm on Nov 25
The last time Liverpool beat Chelsea at Anfield was in 2012 – a 4-1 demolition. Since then the common result has been 1-1 and the form of the two teams suggests this could be the outcome on Saturday.
After the emotionally draining 3-3 draw away to Sevilla, Liverpool need to make a statement while Antonio Conte will be wary of getting stuffed after a good performance in Europe – just like it happened with Manchester City after the Blues beat Atletico Madrid on UCL Matchday 3.
Jurgen Klopp is sweating on Joel Matip’s fitness but Conte will be happy there are no new injuries in his squad. This should be an intense affair, with both teams very capable of playing on the counter.
Current Form: Liverpool [D-W-W-W-W]; Chelsea [W-W-W-L-W]
Head to head
Tue 31/01/17 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Chelsea
Fri 16/09/16 PRL Chelsea 1 – 2 Liverpool
Thu 28/07/16 ICC Chelsea 1 – 0 Liverpool
Wed 11/05/16 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Chelsea
Sat 31/10/15 PRL Chelsea 1 – 3 Liverpool
Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea
Dortmund v Schalke @Signal Iduna Park @3:30pm on Nov 25
A loss for Dortmund will likely spell the end of Peter Bosz’s reign. With no win in the league since September, Bosz is under great pressure to stem the bleeding and a loss in this derby could be the trigger for the sack. Schalke are second on the table and are showing some renaissance from last season when they finished 10th in the league. In Leon Goretzka they seem to have found a midfield orchestrator to dictate play and score some goals and manager Domenico Tedesco has initiated a tighter back line.
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is still a great goal scorer but Dortmund have lost their Tigerish approach to ball possession and are very loose at the back. The Ruhr derby has never had this tilt towards Schalke in recent years but it is the Dortmund manager that really needs the win.
Current Form: Dortmund [L-L-W-L-D]; Schalke [W-W-D-W-W]
Head to head
Sat 01/04/17 BUN Schalke 1 – 1 Dortmund
Sat 29/10/16 BUN Dortmund 0 – 0 Schalke
Sun 10/04/16 BUN Schalke 2 – 2 Dortmund
Sun 08/11/15 BUN Dortmund 3 – 2 Schalke
Sat 28/02/15 BUN Dortmund 3 – 0 Schalke
Prediction: Dortmund 2-1 Schalke
Valencia v Barcelona @Estadio de Mestalla @8:45pm on Nov 26
It is a sign of respect to the opposition when Barcelona have to give Lionel Messi a rest before a match. Valencia have finally found a manager in Marcelino, their 13th manager in five years – a man that is bringing back the good times. Valencia also rested Simone Zaza against Espanyol, so both teams’ leading men will be fresh and ready for Sunday’s clash. All the other teams in La Liga will be praying for a Valencia win to reel in Barcelona but Valencia could settle for a draw. If Valencia score first – they will win or draw!
Current Form: Valencia [W-W-W-W-W]; Barcelona [D-W-W-D-W]
Head to head
Sun 19/03/17 PRD Barcelona 4 – 2 Valencia
Sat 22/10/16 PRD Valencia 2 – 3 Barcelona
Sun 17/04/16 PRD Barcelona 1 – 2 Valencia
Wed 10/02/16 CDR Valencia 1 – 1 Barcelona
Wed 03/02/16 CDR Barcelona 7 – 0 Valencia
Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Barcelona
Monaco v PSG @Stade Louis II @9pm on Nov 26
After a 4-1 bashing at home, the worst match Monaco could hope for was the visit of free-scoring PSG. The gap to the league leaders stands at six points at the moment but a Monaco win ensures it remains a contest even though the thought is quite far-fetched at the moment. After selling the jewels that brought success last season, the principality team is not finding it easy this term. You can bet on Edinson Cavani scoring, likewise Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Leonardo Jardim’s team is also suffering a spate of injuries to Djibril Sidibe, Adama Traore, and Soualiho Meite. It will take a monumental collapse of Unai Emery’s team for Monaco to break their current 19-match unbeaten run.
Current Form: Monaco [L-D-W-D-W]; Barcelona [W-W-W-W-W]
Head to head
Sat 29/07/17 TDC Monaco 1 – 2 PSG
Wed 26/04/17 CDF PSG 5 – 0 Monaco
Sat 01/04/17 CDL Monaco 1 – 4 PSG
Sun 29/01/17 LI1 PSG 1 – 1 Monaco
Sun 28/08/16 LI1 Monaco 3 – 1 PSG
Prediction: Monaco 1-3 PSG