Four matches to watch: Liverpool welcome Chelsea, Spain prays for Valencia win over Barcelona

Liverpool v Chelsea @Anfield @6:30pm on Nov 25

The last time Liverpool beat Chelsea at Anfield was in 2012 – a 4-1 demolition. Since then the common result has been 1-1 and the form of the two teams suggests this could be the outcome on Saturday.

After the emotionally draining 3-3 draw away to Sevilla, Liverpool need to make a statement while Antonio Conte will be wary of getting stuffed after a good performance in Europe – just like it happened with Manchester City after the Blues beat Atletico Madrid on UCL Matchday 3.

Jurgen Klopp is sweating on Joel Matip’s fitness but Conte will be happy there are no new injuries in his squad. This should be an intense affair, with both teams very capable of playing on the counter.

Current Form: Liverpool [D-W-W-W-W]; Chelsea [W-W-W-L-W]

Head to head

Tue 31/01/17 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Chelsea

Fri 16/09/16 PRL Chelsea 1 – 2 Liverpool

Thu 28/07/16 ICC Chelsea 1 – 0 Liverpool

Wed 11/05/16 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Chelsea

Sat 31/10/15 PRL Chelsea 1 – 3 Liverpool

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea

Dortmund v Schalke @Signal Iduna Park @3:30pm on Nov 25

A loss for Dortmund will likely spell the end of Peter Bosz’s reign. With no win in the league since September, Bosz is under great pressure to stem the bleeding and a loss in this derby could be the trigger for the sack. Schalke are second on the table and are showing some renaissance from last season when they finished 10th in the league. In Leon Goretzka they seem to have found a midfield orchestrator to dictate play and score some goals and manager Domenico Tedesco has initiated a tighter back line.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is still a great goal scorer but Dortmund have lost their Tigerish approach to ball possession and are very loose at the back. The Ruhr derby has never had this tilt towards Schalke in recent years but it is the Dortmund manager that really needs the win.

Current Form: Dortmund [L-L-W-L-D]; Schalke [W-W-D-W-W]

Head to head

Sat 01/04/17 BUN Schalke 1 – 1 Dortmund

Sat 29/10/16 BUN Dortmund 0 – 0 Schalke

Sun 10/04/16 BUN Schalke 2 – 2 Dortmund

Sun 08/11/15 BUN Dortmund 3 – 2 Schalke

Sat 28/02/15 BUN Dortmund 3 – 0 Schalke

Prediction: Dortmund 2-1 Schalke

Valencia v Barcelona @Estadio de Mestalla @8:45pm on Nov 26

It is a sign of respect to the opposition when Barcelona have to give Lionel Messi a rest before a match. Valencia have finally found a manager in Marcelino, their 13th manager in five years – a man that is bringing back the good times. Valencia also rested Simone Zaza against Espanyol, so both teams’ leading men will be fresh and ready for Sunday’s clash. All the other teams in La Liga will be praying for a Valencia win to reel in Barcelona but Valencia could settle for a draw. If Valencia score first – they will win or draw!

Current Form: Valencia [W-W-W-W-W]; Barcelona [D-W-W-D-W]

Head to head

Sun 19/03/17 PRD Barcelona 4 – 2 Valencia

Sat 22/10/16 PRD Valencia 2 – 3 Barcelona

Sun 17/04/16 PRD Barcelona 1 – 2 Valencia

Wed 10/02/16 CDR Valencia 1 – 1 Barcelona

Wed 03/02/16 CDR Barcelona 7 – 0 Valencia

Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Barcelona

Monaco v PSG @Stade Louis II @9pm on Nov 26

After a 4-1 bashing at home, the worst match Monaco could hope for was the visit of free-scoring PSG. The gap to the league leaders stands at six points at the moment but a Monaco win ensures it remains a contest even though the thought is quite far-fetched at the moment. After selling the jewels that brought success last season, the principality team is not finding it easy this term. You can bet on Edinson Cavani scoring, likewise Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Leonardo Jardim’s team is also suffering a spate of injuries to Djibril Sidibe, Adama Traore, and Soualiho Meite. It will take a monumental collapse of Unai Emery’s team for Monaco to break their current 19-match unbeaten run.

Current Form: Monaco [L-D-W-D-W]; Barcelona [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

Sat 29/07/17 TDC Monaco 1 – 2 PSG

Wed 26/04/17 CDF PSG 5 – 0 Monaco

Sat 01/04/17 CDL Monaco 1 – 4 PSG

Sun 29/01/17 LI1 PSG 1 – 1 Monaco

Sun 28/08/16 LI1 Monaco 3 – 1 PSG

Prediction: Monaco 1-3 PSG