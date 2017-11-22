‎Champions League: Manchester United lose to Basel

skysports-michael-lang-basel-football_4163490
Basel defender Michael Lang celebrates scoring against Manchester United [Photo Credit: SkySports]

Manchester United lost by a late minute goal away to Basel in their fifth match of the UEFA Champions League.

Despite the 0-1 loss, United with 12 points still have a strong chance of qualifying for the second round of the Champions League as they lead their group.

In other matches, ‎Atletico Madrid defeated Roma 2-0 to keep hope alive of qualifying for the next round while Chelsea, also in Group C, have confirmed qualification after defeating Qarabag 4-0 earlier .

See full results of Wednesday’s matches below.

Group A
CSKA Moscow 2 – 0 Benfica
Basel 1 – 0 Manchester United

Group B
Anderlecht 1 – 2 Bayern Munich
Paris Saint Germain 7 – 1 Celtic

Group C
Qarabag FK 0 – 4 Chelsea
Atletico Madrid 2 – 0 Roma

Group D
Juventus 0 – 0 Barcelona
Sporting CP 3 – 1 Olympiacos

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.