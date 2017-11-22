‎Champions League: Manchester United lose to Basel

Related News

Manchester United lost by a late minute goal away to Basel in their fifth match of the UEFA Champions League.

Despite the 0-1 loss, United with 12 points still have a strong chance of qualifying for the second round of the Champions League as they lead their group.

In other matches, ‎Atletico Madrid defeated Roma 2-0 to keep hope alive of qualifying for the next round while Chelsea, also in Group C, have confirmed qualification after defeating Qarabag 4-0 earlier .

See full results of Wednesday’s matches below.

Group A

CSKA Moscow 2 – 0 Benfica

Basel 1 – 0 Manchester United

Group B

Anderlecht 1 – 2 Bayern Munich

Paris Saint Germain 7 – 1 Celtic

Group C

Qarabag FK 0 – 4 Chelsea

Atletico Madrid 2 – 0 Roma

Group D

Juventus 0 – 0 Barcelona

Sporting CP 3 – 1 Olympiacos