‎Champions League: Manchester United lose to Basel

Manchester United lost by a late minute goal away to Basel in their fifth match of the UEFA Champions League.
Despite the 0-1 loss, United with 12 points still have a strong chance of qualifying for the second round of the Champions League as they lead their group.
In other matches, Atletico Madrid defeated Roma 2-0 to keep hope alive of qualifying for the next round while Chelsea, also in Group C, have confirmed qualification after defeating Qarabag 4-0 earlier .
See full results of Wednesday’s matches below.
Group A
CSKA Moscow 2 – 0 Benfica
Basel 1 – 0 Manchester United
Group B
Anderlecht 1 – 2 Bayern Munich
Paris Saint Germain 7 – 1 Celtic
Group C
Qarabag FK 0 – 4 Chelsea
Atletico Madrid 2 – 0 Roma
Group D
Juventus 0 – 0 Barcelona
Sporting CP 3 – 1 Olympiacos