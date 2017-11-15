Senators praise Super Eagles over Argentina defeat

Related News

The Senate on Wednesday commended the Super Eagles for defeating Argentina 4-2 in a friendly match ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Goals from Kelechi Iheanacho, Brian Idowu and a brace from Alex Iwobi were enough to defeat the Argentines.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, taking the lead in congratulating the players said the team has done Nigeria proud by defeating ‘football power in the world.’

“I am sure that all of us yesterday watched with admiration how Nigeria defeated Argentina. I believe we owe Nigerians the commendation and also to speak about it”, Mr. Ekweremadu said at the Plenary on Wednesday.

“This is about the 3rd time that Nigeria is coming from behind to defeat a world football power. The last was in 1996 in Atlanta Georgia where Nigeria came from behind and defeated Brazil.

“It is now known in history that Nigeria has defeated the football power in the world.

“The one of yesterday is heart-warming and we must therefore commend our team and Nigerians for them. We should not rest on our oars; this is the time to remain determined ahead of the 2018 world cup.

“If we start on this note, I think we have prospect of doing well in the 2018 world cup. So, we must encourage our team as a parliament and as a people to ensure that this kind of honour is sustained. It is a bright day for us in Nigeria. Football is what brings us together (and) whenever we do well in football, it gladdens the heart of Nigerians. I want to use this opportunity to commend our team for doing well.”

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki urged the team to keep the momentum until the World Cup.

“As we all know, you can see the mood generally today all round in the country and even in the chambers, since yesterday, you can see everyone is smiling. We congratulate the team and management on all the efforts done to get to this point. They should ensure they do well in preparation for the world cup in Russia.”