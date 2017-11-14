Argentina Vs Nigeria Live Updates: Mikel leads Super Eagles against two-time world champions

Related News

The Super Eagles will be attempting to give a glimpse of what they can offer going to the World Cup when they take on the Argentine national team in a high profile friendly on Tuesday in Krasnodar, Russia.

The Super Eagles have persistently had it rough against the two-time world champions, managing just one win in all meetings since 1994.

The Coach Genort Rohr-tutored side are keen to halt the dominance of the Argentines and they are ready to match them pound for pound.

In their respective last outings, the Super Eagles were forced to a 1-1 by Algeria while Argentina squeezed out a lone goal win over world cup hosts, Russia, over the weekend.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates for the Argentina vs Nigeria game

Kickoff is 5.30pm at the Krasnodar Stadium

Team News

Super Eagles Starting XI

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has opted for a 3-5-2 formation.

He is deploring Nantes defender Chidozie Awaziem in a three-man central defence alongside Leon Balogun and William Troost Ekong.

Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi is back in goal for the Super Eagles after missing the last four games, with the pair of Ola Aina and Shehu Abdullahi playing as wing-backs.

In midfield, captain Mikel Obi will play alongside John Ogu and Leicester City’s combative midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in midfield.

Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho are leading the Super Eagles attack.

Super Eagles X1:

Goalkeeper: Akpeyi

Defenders: Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Awaziem

Miedflers Abdullahi, Mikel, Ndidi, Ogu, Aina

Forwards: Iheanacho, Iwobi

Kick off. Match starts.

Argentina dictating the pace presently

Aguero troubling the Nigeria defence but Awaziem and Aina have kept in check so far

The set-piece comes in and Leon Balogun clears, but the ball looks to have struck the defender right on the top of the head. He’s down receiving treatment.

The cross comes in again – the corner taken short to Dybala first – but Nigeria clear with ease.

Rough one form Iheanacho… Otamendi is not at all happy with Iheanacho, his former Manchester City team-mate.

Yellow card Kelechi Iheanacho

Otamendi looks to be able to continue.

CHANCE: Pavon is picked out and crosses first-time on the volley from the right. Di Maria misses his kick and Chidozie Awaziem then vitally intercepts in front of Aguero. Both Di Maria and Aguero rue the miss

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi fumbles with the ball. Freekick on the edge of the area for Argentina.

Banega scores for Argentina.

They lead 1-0.

Aguero makes it two for Argentina.

Di Maria and Aguero combine before Giovani Lo Celso wastefully crosses behind. Argentina looking for the second goal

It is looking like Awaziem have picked up a knock in a challenge with Aguero in that attack and he receives treatment before the game continues.

GOAL! Argentina makes it two and it’s Aguero! He is left with the simplest of finishes in front of goal. .

Aguero also scored in the last game against Russia…. The Eagles now see that much work need to be done

Two-time world champions Argentina are running the show here and Nigeria have struggled to keep them in check since falling behind. This is looking more like a one-way traffic.

Very little to cheer for the Super Eagles in the first 45 minutes.. can they do any better in the second half

Ola Aina fouls Dybala and concedes a free kick

A free-kick to Nigeria right on the edge of the area… Mikel’s lay-off to Iwobi was a poor one, but Mascherano’s foul on the Arsenal man sees the referee bring playback.

Nigeria score. Beautiful freekick by Iheanacho. Iwobi was brought down outside the box.

Iheanacho curls the free-kick over the wall and Agustin Marchesin can only help the shot into the top corner.

HALF-TIME: Argentina 2 Nigeria 1.

A good game as expected… A horrific Akpeyi error gifted the Argentines the first goal with the first effort of note on 27 minutes, Banega firing a free-kick into the corner. Aguero added a second, but Nigeria have a goal of their own now through Iheanacho and it was indeed a good goal