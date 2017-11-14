Russia 2018: Italy fail to qualify; first time in 60 years

One regular face at successive senior FIFA World Cup competitions will be missing at Russia 2018 edition.

The Italian national team for the first time in 60 years have been denied the chance of competing in the football showpiece.

It was Sweden that rewrote history on Monday night as they held the Azurris to a barren draw having won the first leg 1-0 days back.

The Italian team threw everything at Sweden, but a resilient Swedish team held on to qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup after the play-off match.

