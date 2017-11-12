Victor Moses shortlisted for BBC African Footballer of the Year Award

Related News

Super Eagles star, Victor Moses, is on a five-man shortlist for the prestigious BBC African Footballer of the Year Award.

The BBC award nomination is coming on the heels of another one he received earlier this month for the African Footballer of the Year award, organised by CAF, the continent’s football governing body.

Moses made the shortlist for the BBC prize following a fantastic year at Chelsea in which he helped the Blues win the Premier League title and reach the FA Cup final, all from the new position of right wing-back.

On the international stage, Moses has been a key player for the Super Eagles who emerged as the first African team to qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

He scored three goals in qualifying and was named in CAF’s continent-wide best XI.

The BBC award dates back to 1992 and there have been two previous Chelsea winners, Michael Essien (2006) and Didier Drogba (2009).

Austin Okocha is the last Nigerian male player to win the award having won it in 2003 and 2004.

Moses was only a nominee back in 2013 while Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez won last year.

The full shortlist is:

Victor Moses – Chelsea

Sadio Mane – Liverpool

Mohammed Salah – Liverpool

Naby Keita – RB Leipzig

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Borussia Dortmund

Voting is open now on the BBC Sport website and closes on November 27.