2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles arrive for Algeria clash

Related News

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Constantine, Algeria, ahead of Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

The dead-rubber clash is scheduled to hold at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui Stadium from 8.30p.m. local time and both Nigeria and Algeria are eager to have a good result in the game even though it is inconsequential as far as Russia 2018 is concerned.

According to the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles, the team was well received on arrival by the people of Algeria.

“We have arrived safely in Constantine, Algeria. The reception by the Algerian people was very warm and cordial #SoarSuperEagles,” @NGSuperEagles tweeted with pictures of the squad at the airport.

Meanwhile, Turkey-based midfielder Mikel Agu has been ruled out of the upcoming Super Eagles games against Algeria and Argentina.

It is understood that Bursaspor of Turkey player got to the Super Eagles camp in Morocco with a slight knock, but the injury has failed to rebate, hence the decision to drop him from the two games.

The ruling out of Agu means only 22 players are available for Gernot Rohr to pick from for the November games.

It is understood that tickets for the Super Eagles final group game against Fennecs of Algeria have gone on sale.

Fans interested to watch Friday’s game will pay from 300 Algerian Dinar (N925) for the fixture.