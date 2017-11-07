2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles begin preparation for Algeria tie

Related News

The Super Eagles will get down to business on Tuesday in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of their final 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Algeria.

Though Nigeria already have the World Cup ticket in their pocket, officials of the team are treating the Algeria game as important as they want the Super Eagles to end the campaign in style.

The spokesperson for the Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye, confirmed that the Eagles will have their maiden training session on Tuesday ahead of Friday’s game against the Algerians.

The Eagles camp is already bubbling as a greater number from those invited for the Algeria game as well as the friendly against two-time world champions, Argentina, are already on ground and itching to get down to business.

On Monday, Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, welcomed 11 more players to Morocco after the earlier arrivals of Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Mikel Agu and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Already, the coach has handed late call-ups to Girona striker, Kayode Olanrewaju, who replaces the injured Moses Simon.

Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Olanrewaju Kayode, Henry Onyekuru, Chidiebere Nwakali, Kelechi Iheanacho, Uche Agbo and Chidozie Awaziem are also on the ground.

Kenneth Omeruo and Israel-based duo of John Ogu and Anthony Nwakaeme complete the list of those in by Monday.

The team administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor, confirmed to thenff.com that team captain Mikel Obi, as well as goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi, are expected in Rabat on Tuesday.

On Friday, the Super Eagles with the Russia 2018 World Cup ticket already in their pocket, will fly to Constantine, where they face the Fennecs at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui from 8.30 p.m. Algeria time on Friday.

On Saturday, the Nigerian team will fly aboard a chartered flight to Krasnodar, the Russian city that will host Tuesday’s international friendly against Argentina.