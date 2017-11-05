EPL: Chelsea, Man City claim Super Sunday victories

Alvaro Morata reacts after an own goal by Manchester United’s Phil Jones is disallowed. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters
Alvaro Morata reacts after an own goal by Manchester United’s Phil Jones is disallowed. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Manchester City and Chelsea recorded wins in their outings on Sunday against fellow title contenders in the Premier League.

While City were emphatic with a 3-1 win over Arsenal, Chelsea dug deep to beat Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United by a lone goal at Stamford Bridge.

As it turned out on Sunday, Alex Iwobi will be heading to the Super Eagles camp on a losing note as his English club, Arsenal, were beaten 3-1 by a dominant Manchester City team at the Etihad Stadium.

Iwobi played for 78 minutes before he was replaced by Jack Wilshere.

Goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero gave City a two-goal cushion which was to be reduced by Alexandre Lacazette in the 65th-minute.

However, Gabriel Jesus sealed City victory with a third off the bench.

For the Chelsea vs Manchester United game, Alvaro Morata’s stunning header was the difference between the two teams as the Blues secured a nervy 1-0 win over the Red Devils.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.