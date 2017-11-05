EPL: Chelsea, Man City claim Super Sunday victories

Related News

Manchester City and Chelsea recorded wins in their outings on Sunday against fellow title contenders in the Premier League.

While City were emphatic with a 3-1 win over Arsenal, Chelsea dug deep to beat Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United by a lone goal at Stamford Bridge.

As it turned out on Sunday, Alex Iwobi will be heading to the Super Eagles camp on a losing note as his English club, Arsenal, were beaten 3-1 by a dominant Manchester City team at the Etihad Stadium.

Iwobi played for 78 minutes before he was replaced by Jack Wilshere.

Goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero gave City a two-goal cushion which was to be reduced by Alexandre Lacazette in the 65th-minute.

However, Gabriel Jesus sealed City victory with a third off the bench.

For the Chelsea vs Manchester United game, Alvaro Morata’s stunning header was the difference between the two teams as the Blues secured a nervy 1-0 win over the Red Devils.