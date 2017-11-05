EPL: Iwobi falls with Arsenal against Manchester City

Alex Iwobi will be heading to the Super Eagles camp on a losing note as his English club, Arsenal, were beaten 3-1 by a dominant Manchester City team on Sunday.

Iwobi played for 78 minutes before he was replaced by Jack Wilshere.

Goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero gave City a two-goal cushion which was to be reduced by Alexandre Lacazette in the 65th-minute.

However, Gabriel Jesus sealed City victory with a third off the bench, opening up an eight-point gap on second-place Manchester United ahead of game against Chelsea.

