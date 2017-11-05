Chelsea vs Manchester United (LIVE UPDATES): Mourinho, Conte battle for points

Related News

It will battle royal in the second game of the Super Sunday in the Premier League as Chelsea and Manchester United battle it out at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea come into this match off the back of a 3-0 Champions League defeat at the hands of Roma in midweek.

United are four points better off than today’s opponents but still trail their local rivals by a sizeable margin despite having lost just one of their last 16 matches across all competitions.

Many are also keen to see how the spicy rivalry between Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho will pan out in London.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.

Kickoff is 5.30 p.m.

The Line ups …

CHELSEA STARTING XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata

CHELSEA SUBS: Caballero, Rudiger, Ampadu, Drinkwater, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi

MAN UTD STARTING XI: De Gea; Bailly, Jones, Smalling; Valencia, Herrera, Matic, Young; Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Rashford

MAN UTD SUBS: Romero, Blind. Darmian, Fellaini, McTominay, Lingard, Martial

Kick off and Chelsea already looking for the opener.

Courtois with a save off a dipping cross from Rashford

Ball in the net but no goal for Chelsea…. Morata adjudged to have pushed the United defender.

Chelsea players getting ‘mad’ with the calls by the referee…

Alvaro Morata reacts after an own goal by Manchester United’s Phil Jones is disallowed. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

CHANCE: Bakayoko fluffs a big chance inside the United box

SAVE!!! Courtois to the rescue for Chelsea as he makes a fantastic save from Lukaku’s thunderbolt

De Gea also comes with a fantastic save as Eden Hazard fires in a shot from 20 yards

FREE KICK to Chelsea

First Yellow card goes to Chelsea’s Bakoyoko

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 15 home PL games against Man United (in Oct 2012), winning nine and drawing five.

Manchester City’s victory earlier must have had an impact on how both sides are approaching this game, particular United

A tame shot from Morata .. De Gea picks the ball almost effortlessly.

Rashford tries a dashing run down the left flank but he is checkmated by Azpilicueta.

Morata wins a free kick near the center circle

Another save for De Gea to make, but once again it is a simple one as he collects Zappacosta’s tame effort.

Barely five minutes remaining in this first half now, and it has been an absorbing contest despite the lack of goals so far. Chelsea look the most likely to score at the moment.

HALF TIME: Chelsea 0-0 manchester United