Injuries rock Super Eagles ahead Algeria, Argentina ties

The Nigeria national team has been hit with series of injuries to key players ahead of their upcoming games against Algeria and Argentina.

The Super Eagles are billed to face the Desert Foxes in an inconsequential World Cup qualifier on Friday before flying to Russia to play two-time world champions Argentina in a friendly four days later.

Coach Gernot Rohr had originally invited 24 players for these two games but varying injuries has knocked some out while some are in a race against time and are now seen as huge doubts for the games.

Odion Ighalo was the first casualty as the China-based striker confirmed his unavailability owing to a knee injury cupped at his club.

On Saturday, midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi also became doubtful for the upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifier and international friendly.

He suffered what looked like a relapse of the groin injury he picked up during the World Cup qualifier against Zambia in Uyo on October 7, 2017.

Onazi could only last for 40 minutes in the game against Kayserispor before he was replaced by José Sosa.

Before now Chelsea’s wingback, Victor Moses, has been ruled out of the two games due to injury and was not even invited.

Moses Simon is also understood to be struggling for fitness with his Belgian club ahead of the two games; a development which may see Rohr hand last minute invitations to some players placed on standby.

As earlier stated by officials, all invited players are expected to arrive in a camp in Morocco on November 6, before the delegation flies to Constantine on November 9.

On November 11, a 45–seater chartered aircraft will fly the Super Eagles from Constantine to Krasnodar, the Russian city that will host the international friendly against Argentina on November 14.

Meanwhile, it is also understood that the Argentina team also have their fair share of injury setbacks as they get set to face three-time African champions, Nigeria.