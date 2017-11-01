UEFA Champions League: Spurs, City secure Round of 16 berths

Related News

English teams are pulling their weights in this season’s UEFA Champions League as three of the five teams in contention have now qualified for the Round of 16.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are through to the next round while Manchester United are all but through having won their first four games.

Spurs put up arguably the most remarkable display of the night; beating reigning champions Real Madrid 3-1 at Wembley.

Dele Alli was the headliner in that game scoring a brace for his team.

In Naples, Manchester City also showed class as they overran Napoli 4-2.

Sergio Aguero got one of the goals and that effectively made him the all-time highest goal scorer for Manchester City with 178 goals to his name.

The remaining two English teams, Chelsea and Liverpool, are very much in good stead to make it to the knockout phase.

Champions League – Results

Group E

Liverpool 3 – 0 Maribor

Sevilla 2 – 1 Spartak Moscow

Group F

Napoli 2 – 4 Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk 3 – 1 Feyenoord

Group G

FT Besiktas 1 – 1 Monaco

FC Porto 3 – 1 RasenBallsport Leipzig

Group H

Borussia Dortmund 1 – 1 APOEL Nicosia

Tottenham Hotspur 3 – 1 Real Madrid