Victor Moses, Ekong shortlisted for CAF Award

Three Nigerian players are in the run for individual awards at the next edition of the prestigious CAF Awards.

They are Victor Moses, William Troost Ekong and Junior Ajayi.

While the duo of Moses and Ekong are eyeing honours in the overall African Footballer of the Year category, Ajayi is Nigeria’s only hope in African Player of the Year Based in Africa.

As stated on the official CAF website, the winners will be decided by votes from the Head Coaches/Technical Directors of the National Associations affiliated to CAF, members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee and a panel of media experts.

Nwankwo Kanu, the 1999 winner, was the last Nigerian to win the African Footballer of the Year award.

The Awards Gala will be held onJanuary 4, 2018 in Accra, Ghana. Nigerian energy giants, Aiteo, are the headline sponsors of next year’s edition that will see players, officials, and administrators who distinguished themselves during the year under review being honoured for their efforts towards the development of the game on the continent.

Here is the full list of nominees

African Player of the Year

Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso & Lyon)

Cedric Bakambu (DR Congo & Villareal)

Christian Atsu (Ghana & Newcastle)

Christian Bassogog (Cameroon & Henan Jianye)

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United)

Essam El Hadary (Egypt & Al Taawoun)

Fabrice Ondoa (Cameroon & Sevilla)

Fackson Kapumbu (Zambia & Zesco)

Jean Michel Seri (Cote d’Ivoire & Nice)

Junior Kabananga (DR Congo & Astana)

Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord)

Keita Balde (Senegal & Monaco)

Khalid Boutaib (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor)

Mbwana Samata (Tanzania & Genk)

Michael Olunga (Kenya & Girona)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto)

Naby Keita (Guinea & RB Leipzig)

Percy Tau (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

Thomas Partey (Ghana & Atletico Madrid)

Victor Moses (Nigeria & Chelsea)

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon & Porto)

William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria & Bursaspor)

Yacine Brahimi (Algeria & Porto)

Youssef Msakni (Tunisia & Al Duhail)

Yves Bissouma (Mali & Lille)