FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive Nigeria March 3

Though winning it might be a tough call, football fans in Nigeria are to catch a glimpse of the original FIFA World Cup trophy early next year.

A statement from the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF on Wednesday revealed that the trophy that Nigeria’s Super Eagles and 31 other teams will be competing for at the 21st FIFA World Cup Final in Russia next summer, will arrive in Nigeria on March 3, 2018.

NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, told thenff.com on Wednesday that confirmation has come from world football governing body, FIFA, that Nigeria is among the countries where the iconic trophy would be visiting before next year’s major showpiece.

“We have confirmation now. The World Cup trophy will be in Nigeria on March 3, 2018,” Mr. Sanusi said.

Nigeria became the first African country to qualify for the 32 –team finals after beating Zambia 1-0 in Uyo on October 7, plucking the lone slot from Africa’s so-called group of death with one match to spare. The nation will only know its group phase opponents after the Draw Ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 1.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour is usually a chance to see the Original FIFA World Cup Trophy, and this time, fans from all over the world will have the opportunity of seeing the trophy and have their photo taken with the famous diadem from September 9, 2017 to June 7, 2018.

The 21st FIFA World Cup finals will be staged across 12 venues in 11 cities in the world’s largest nation between June 14 and July 15, 2018.

The venues are Ekaterinburg Arena (Ekaterinburg); Kaliningrad Stadium (Kaliningrad); Kazan Arena (Kazan); Luzhniki Stadium and Spartak Stadium (both in Moscow); Nizhny Novgorod Stadium (Nizhny Novgorod); Rostov Arena (Rostov-on-Don); Saint Petersburg Stadium (Saint Petersburg); Samara Arena (Samara); Mordovia Arena (Saransk); Fisht Stadium (Sochi) and; Volgograd Arena (Volgograd).