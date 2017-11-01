TRENDING: Twitter followers troll Chelsea fans after Roma loss

Related News

Chelsea fans are currently not having the best of moments on Twitter as they have been facing widespread criticisms and mockery after Tuesday’s loss to AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 3-0 defeat makes Chelsea the first English team to lose a Champions League game this season.

Chelsea still have a strong likelihood of qualifying for the last 16 from Group C largely due to Atletico Madrid’s inability to defeat Qarabag which ended 1-1.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, explained reasons for his team’s loss.

Conte, who attributed the loss to poor performance, said he was disappointed by his team’s effort especially during the second half, adding that they all have to take responsibility.

In a video posted by Standards.co.uk, Conte explained that his team lacked fighting spirit. He further said that they could have scored an early goal but his team were not clinical enough to convert those chances.

Following this defeat, Twitter users have continued to mock the London club.

Read reactions here:

Chelsea with some of the worst defending ever seen. pic.twitter.com/yX6drrxjYA — James Nalton (@JDNalton) October 31, 2017

When Chelsea fans go to church on Sunday and the Pastor says open your Bible to ROMAns 3 ! Happy new month pic.twitter.com/FFER80nHLq — larrihills (@laranelta) November 1, 2017

Each time Roma attackers ran at the Chelsea defence yesterday.. pic.twitter.com/MAcdO6sGI6 — nyongesa_4 (@nyongesa_4) November 1, 2017

Chelsea's defending IS even funnier with Benny Hill music. pic.twitter.com/69Iy6RT6Q1 — Kristian vS Hæhre (@vonstrenginho) November 1, 2017

The look on the faces of Chelsea fans during the demolition by Roma They couldn't believe their eyes😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xAWpqhD4V7 — 👑 (@Erems___) November 1, 2017

When you tell a Chelsea fan in Church, open to the book of ROMAns Chap 3 pic.twitter.com/WFTEN48HRV — Busy Buddies 🇳🇬™ (@thebusybuddies) November 1, 2017

Gov. Ambode you can see that getting a noiseless lagos depend on Chelsea fans any match they lose most Danfo and okada dnt work d next day. pic.twitter.com/XVEzHdMSWX — Abiona Victor (@fresh_abgcfr) November 1, 2017

The way Nigeria is always quiet when Chelsea loses ehen is good for our quest for national peace pic.twitter.com/pfZpK04852 — Abiona Victor (@fresh_abgcfr) November 1, 2017

Somebody said Chelsea fans are not ROMAntic 😂😂 — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) November 1, 2017

I cant believe chelsea traveled this far for An open crusade… pic.twitter.com/yAFRlV0E1O — Immanuel EmaisNabela (@ImmanuelEmais) November 1, 2017

When trying to talk to Chelsea fans about the champions league this morning 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/Eoov8h7uJX — dark_ spark💫 (@noble_illest) November 1, 2017

happy new month may our defence not be broken like that of chelsea this month, may we not look lost on the job like Bakayoko …Amen #GCLhub — GCL HUB (@GclHub) November 1, 2017

Good morning Chelsea fans here’s something for u. pic.twitter.com/YnrPQv0EQx — Swati Lad  (@Siyabangena_) November 1, 2017

Bakayoko after the Chelsea defeat to Roma pic.twitter.com/Zt10zLnpnx — ⚡️DaddyMo ⚡️ (@officialdaddymo) November 1, 2017

Good morning everyone except Chelsea fans. Your team were royally flogged at the Stadio Olimpico. Chow the L. O the aRoma of defeat. 😷🤧 — ⚡️DaddyMo ⚡️ (@officialdaddymo) November 1, 2017

Just in case you missed the Roma vs Chelsea match, here are the highlights #ROMCHE First Half vs Full Time pic.twitter.com/BrrtCuuNMj — 👑 KING THYGER (@THYGER7) November 1, 2017

Man United at Chelsea since 2002: DLLLDLDLLDWLLDL That W was vs 9 men. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) November 1, 2017

When you mention Roma in front of Chelsea fans! pic.twitter.com/UIrAfyIV4d — Holy Grail ® ™ (@ODMendel) November 1, 2017

How strikers are enjoying Chelsea's defence this season pic.twitter.com/JaZoNLTyfE — Waithaka (@DennisWaithaka_) November 1, 2017