TRENDING: Twitter followers troll Chelsea fans after Roma loss

Chelsea match against Roma in UCL..[Photo credit: The New Times | Rwanda]
Chelsea fans are currently not having the best of moments on Twitter as they have been facing widespread criticisms and mockery after Tuesday’s loss to AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 3-0 defeat makes Chelsea the first English team to lose a Champions League game this season.

Chelsea still have a strong likelihood of qualifying for the last 16 from Group C largely due to Atletico Madrid’s inability to defeat Qarabag which ended 1-1.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, explained reasons for his team’s loss.

Conte, who attributed the loss to poor performance, said he was disappointed by his team’s effort especially during the second half, adding that they all have to take responsibility.

In a video posted by Standards.co.uk, Conte explained that his team lacked fighting spirit. He further said that they could have scored an early goal but his team were not clinical enough to convert those chances.

Following this defeat, Twitter users have continued to mock the London club.

Read reactions here:

