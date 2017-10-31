PSG, Bayern Munich qualify for Champions League 2nd Round

PSG and Bayern Munich became the first teams to qualify for the second round of the UEFA Champions League after winning their match day four games.
PSG defeated Anderlecht of Belgium 5-0 while Bayern won away to Celtic 2-1.
In England, Manchester United made it four wins in four with a 2-0 win over Benfica while Chelsea were thrashed in Rome by Roma 3-0.
See full results of Tuesday’s matches below.
Champions League – Full Time
Group A
Basel 1 – 2 CSKA Moscow
Manchester United 2 – 0 Benfica
Group B
Celtic 1 – 2 Bayern Munich
PSG 5 – 0 Anderlecht
Group C
Atletico Madrid 1 – 1 Qarabag FK
Roma 3 – 0 Chelsea
Group D
Olympiacos 0 – 0 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1 – 1 Juventus