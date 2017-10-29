Nigeria’s Kayode Olanrewaju in action as Girona stun Real Madrid

larry-kayode-girona-2017-450x270_600x360

Super Eagles forward, Kayode Olanrewaju, was a late substitute for Girona as his Catalan club stunned Real Madrid 2-1 in Sunday’s La Liga clash at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi (Girona).

Cristiano Ronaldo and the other Real Madrid superstars just could not get past the La Liga new boys who were resolute in their approach to Sunday’s game.

As many would have predicted, it was Real Madrid that scored first.

Isco tapped in a rebounded shot from Cristiano Ronaldo to open the scoring in the 12th minute.

Girona, however, struck the woodwork twice before the break and then rallied in the second half.

Uruguay international Christian Stuani fired them level in the 54th minute.

And Portu then turned in the winning goal four minutes later to the delight of the 13,500 fans crammed into the Montilivi stadium.

Kayode had a chance of his own when he came on in the 80th minute, but his effort was blocked by the Real Madrid defenders.

At the end, it did not matter as Girona held on for the historic win over the reigning La Liga and European champions.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.