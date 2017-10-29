Nigeria’s Kayode Olanrewaju in action as Girona stun Real Madrid

Related News

Super Eagles forward, Kayode Olanrewaju, was a late substitute for Girona as his Catalan club stunned Real Madrid 2-1 in Sunday’s La Liga clash at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi (Girona).

Cristiano Ronaldo and the other Real Madrid superstars just could not get past the La Liga new boys who were resolute in their approach to Sunday’s game.

As many would have predicted, it was Real Madrid that scored first.

Isco tapped in a rebounded shot from Cristiano Ronaldo to open the scoring in the 12th minute.

Girona, however, struck the woodwork twice before the break and then rallied in the second half.

Uruguay international Christian Stuani fired them level in the 54th minute.

And Portu then turned in the winning goal four minutes later to the delight of the 13,500 fans crammed into the Montilivi stadium.

Kayode had a chance of his own when he came on in the 80th minute, but his effort was blocked by the Real Madrid defenders.

At the end, it did not matter as Girona held on for the historic win over the reigning La Liga and European champions.