Shooting stars pick replacement for sacked Fatai Amoo

Shooting Stars Football Club have confirmed the appointment of Edith Agoye as the new Head Coach for the Oluyole Warriors ahead of the new season.

Agoye was on Thursday named as the replacement for the erstwhile manager Fatai Amoo who was sacked earlier in the week.

Amoo was sent packing having failed to save the team from going down on relegation from the Nigeria Professional football League.

The new Head Coach was an ex- Shooting Stars player and also worked under Amoo in the last dispensation.

3SC in a statement on Thursday explained that the decision to make Agoye the head coach was taken by the club management after an exhaustive interview session involving several coaches.

The club’s Executive Chairman, Gbolagade Busari, said the management settled for Agoye primarily because of his knowledge about the composition of the team and to maintain continuity in the development of the young players who will form the fulcrum of the new Shooting Stars.

“Majority of our players are from the feeders and to continue inspire their development, we felt Agoye is in good position to do this,” Mr. Busari stated.

He further said the mandate given to the new Head Coach is to work assiduously to return the team to the elite of the Nigeria Premier League.

