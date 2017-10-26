League Cup: Chelsea squeeze through to quarter-final, Spurs crash out

Related News

Chelsea with a narrow 2-1 win on Wednesday night sealed their place in the quarter-final stage of the League Cup now christened the Carabao Cup.

Antonio Rudiger scored the opening goal of the game at Stamford Bridge, giving Chelsea the lead in a rather drab first half.

Everton – playing their first match since the sack of Ronald Koeman attempted a fightback but ultimately Chelsea got the game’s second goal in stoppage time when Willian tucked home a clinical finish.

Though Dominic Calvert-Lewin quickly pulled one back for the Toffees, it was too little to late as Chelsea held on to the slim win

It was more dramatic in the day’s other game as West Ham came from two goals down to stun Tottenham Hotspur 3-2.

Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli had given Spurs a 2-0 lead by halftime, but the Hammers turned on the style in the second half.

A brace from Ghana international, Andre Ayew, and an all-important winning goal was scored by Nigeria-born Italian Angelo Ogbonna to give West Ham a 3-2 win over their London neighbours.