Nigerian League: Abia Warriors unveil new Brazilian coach

Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia are keen to give a good show in the Nigeria professional League next season and that has informed their decision to hire an expatriate coach to help improve their potential.

The club on Tuesday formally unveiled Brazilian coach, Rafael Everton, as its new manager.

At the short but impressive ceremony which took place at the Warriors home ground in Umuahia, Club Chairman, Emeka Inyama, disclosed that the former Fluminense FC of Brazil playmaker has signed a two-year contract.

Mr. Inyama said in signing Everton, Abia Warriors has given him the mandate to restructure and re-organise the playing architecture of the club in order to achieve the required results.

The Abia Warriors Chairman further said after playing four seasons in the elite division of the Nigerian league, they now has a bigger ambition.

It is believed that with the coming of Everton, Abia warriors can now be part of the big contenders for the league at the end of the season as well as groom marketable players for the business of the game.

He assured the coach of the management’s support at all times and wished him the best in his new assignment.

Responding, Everton said he came to Umuahia with the intention of making the club one of the best in the land. He said he was happy with what he saw on the ground.

Everton, who also played for Sport Club Do Recife before he hung his boots as a player, said he recognised the challenges before him as the new Abia Warriors Chief tactician and hoped he would help the club realise its ambition of at least getting one of the continental slots at the end of the season.