Ronaldo is World Best player again

Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted as the Best Player in the world again in the Best FIFA Awards held Monday night in London.

The Portuguese star beat the duo of Neymar and usual rival Lionel Messi to the top award of the night.

Ronaldo’s emergence as the Best Player will not be surprising to many going by his achievement with club and country in the period under review.

Lieke Martens won FIFA’s women’s player of the year award.

Among other things, she was sensational in Holland’s stunning run to Euro 2017 glory.

In the other categories, Zinedine Zidane who led Real Madrid to back-to-back champion league triumph was voted as Coach of the year ahead of Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri.

Sarina Wiegman was the winner of the women’s coach of the year.

For the goalkeeper category, veteran Italian shot stopper, Gianlugi Buffon, was the top choice.

Celtic won best fans award while the great show of sportsmanship earned Francis Koné the FIFA fair play award.

It was also a big night for Arsenal striker, Olivier Giroud, who won the FIFA Puskas Award for the best goal of 2016-17.

Giroud’s stunning scorpion kick against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on January 1 saw him beat his rivals to take home the top prize in this category.

The Frenchman’s remarkable goal saw him meet Alexis Sanchez’s cross with a remarkable and audacious volley that looped over Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and went in via the crossbar.

THE WORLD 11 IS:

Goalkeeper:

Gianluigi Buffon (Italy, Juventus)

Defenders:

Dani Alves (Brazil, Juventus/currently Paris Saint-Germain)

Leonardo Bonucci (Italy, Juventus/currently AC Milan)

Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid)

Marcelo (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Midfielders:

Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)

Andrés Iniesta (Spain, Barcelona)

Forwards:

Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid)

Neymar JR (Brazil, Barcelona/currently Paris Saint-Germain)