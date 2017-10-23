EPL: Everton fires Koeman

Ronald Koeman shows his displeasure during Everton’s defeat by Arsenal, a result which led to the Dutchman’s sacking as manager at Goodison Park. Photograph: BPI/Rex/Shutterstock (Photo Source: Guardian UK)
Premier League club, Everton FC, have announced the departure of their erstwhile manager Ronald Koeman from the club.

The announcement, made on Monday, is coming on the heels of the disappointing loss to Arsenal in which Everton were thrashed 5-2 by the Gunners on Sunday.

The statement from Everton read: “Everton Football Club can confirm that Ronald Koeman has left the Club.

“Chairman Bill Kenwright, the Board of Directors and Major Shareholder Farhad Moshiri would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the Club over the past 16 months and for guiding the Club to seventh place in last season’s Premier League campaign.”

Koeman is the third manager to be sacked in the Premier League in recent time as the duo of Frank de Boer and Craig Shakespeare were sent packing by Crystal Palace and Leicester City respectively.

Everton are presently in the relegation zone after nine round of matches in the League.

