EPL: Arsenal, Tottenham secure big wins

It was a superb Sunday for London clubs, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as they both secured commendable results in their respective Premier League games.

Arsenal were at the Goodison Park where they faced a tricky side in Everton but the Gunners produced one of their best displays in the League this season as they whipped their hosts 2-5.

Wayne Rooney had put Everton in front in the 12th minute and they held on to the lead until the 40th minute when Nacho Monreal got the leveller for Arsenal.

The Gunners seized control in the second half and eight minutes after the restart Mesut Ozil put them in front.

Alexandre Lacazette made it 3-1 in the 74th minute and Arsenal were cruising already as Aaron Ramsey made it 4-1 in the 90th minute.

Everton got a face-saving goal in added time through Baye Oumar Niasse but Arsenal were far from done as Alexis Sanchez provided the final act of the day as the tie at Merseyside ended 5-2 in favour of Arsene Wenger’s men.

For the Spurs game, Harry Kane scored a brace while Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son scored a goal each to help their side to a 4-1 win over Liverpool.

Tottenham celebrates one of their goals in win over Liverpool

Spurs have now amassed 20 points alongside second-place Manchester United, but Liverpool – who conceded their 1,000th goal in the Premier League – are down in ninth after a crushing defeat.