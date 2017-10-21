EPL: Manchester City extend gap as United suffer shock defeat

Related News

It was different strokes for the Manchester teams in the Premier League on Saturday as City extended their advantage as the top of the table while United slumped to a shock defeat.

Manchester City have increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points after crushing Burnley 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Sergio Aguero scored the first goal of the game to equal Eric Brooks record of 177 goals for Manchester City.

A powerful header from Nicolas Otamendi gave City the second goal before Leroy Sane sealed the victory with the third goal of the game.

While City were cruising, Manchester United were brought down to earth as Huddersfield Town recorded a shock 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s men.

It was the first time in 65 years the Huddersfield will beat United and it was the first time this season that Manchester United were losing a game.

At the Liberty Stadium, Leicester City got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory against Swansea City.

Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham and Wilfred Ndidi played all 90 minutes while Kelechi Iheanacho watched proceedings from the bench and Ahmed Musa was not named in the match day squad.

Federico Fernandez and Shinji Okazaki were on target for the Foxes, and Alfie Mawson git Swansea’s only goal.

England – Premier League October 21

Chelsea 4 – 2 Watford

Huddersfield Town 2 – 1 Manchester United

Manchester City 3 – 0 Burnley

Newcastle United 1 – 0 Crystal Palace

Stoke City 1 – 2 AFC Bournemouth

Swansea City 1 – 2 Leicester City