EPL: Batshuayi scores twice as Chelsea return to winning ways

Michael Batshuayi
Chelsea player Michael Batshuayi

After a disappointing outing against Crystal Palace last weekend, Michy Batshuayi redeemed himself on Saturday as he scored two goals to help Chelsea to a 4-2 win over Watford in the day’s early kickoff in the Premier League.

The Blues had gone three games without a win and were desperate to turn the tide in Saturday’s game.

Pedro Rodriguez got the curtain raiser; putting Chelsea in front in the 12th minute.

That early strike was supposed to be the needed tonic for the Blues, but they failed to add to the tally as the game progressed.

The profligacy in front of goal haunted the hosts later as Watford pegged them back late in the first half as Abdoulaye Doucoure got the equalizer.

The situation was bad as Chelsea went into the dressing room, but things even got worse at the restart as Roberto Pereyra gave the visitors a shock lead.

While it was looking like another bad day in the office for the Blues, Batshuayi stepped up with the much-needed equalizer before Azpilicueta made it 3-2.

The points were effectively sealed when Batshuayi popped up with his second goal and the fourth of the game to ease the pressure with a hard-earned win.

