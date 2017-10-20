Four key matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Tottenham v Liverpool @Wembley Stadium @4pm on Oct 22

Good performances in Europe are to be followed by a test on the local scene. Liverpool fans will be hoping all their goals have not been scored away to Maribor while Spurs will be hoping that they can get one against Jurgen Klopp against whom Mauricio Pochettino has not found it easy. Klopp had another dig at Manchester United, who were deemed to have parked the bus in their last encounter, by praising Spurs’ offensive approach. “I’m really looking forward to this game because you don’t have a lot of these games where both teams are going for everything.” Well, there is so much at stake as neither team can afford to drop points with United and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City streaking away.

Current Form: Tottenham [D-W-W-W-W]; Liverpool [W-D-D-D-W]

Head to head

Sat 11/02/17 PRL Liverpool 2 – 0 Tottenham

Tue 25/10/16 LEC Liverpool 2 – 1 Tottenham

Sat 27/08/16 PRL Tottenham 1 – 1 Liverpool

Sat 02/04/16 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Tottenham

Sat 17/10/15 PRL Tottenham 0 – 0 Liverpool

Prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool

Napoli v Inter Milan @Stadio San Paolo @7:45pm on Oct 21

It is a first against second at the San Paolo. While Napoli were exerting energy in Manchester last Tuesday, Inter Milan were recharging their batteries at Appiano Gentile getting ready for their sternest test of the season. Luciano Spaletti believes Inter do not have anything to fear in Napoli, though there is respect.

“After what I’ve seen so far, I am convinced that my team can be at the same level as their opponents on Saturday,” Spaletti told Inter’s website.

For Maurizio Sarri, he got high praise from Guardiola, who said his Napoli side was the best he had faced in recent time. Both are in good goalscoring form and not conceding many with Mauro Icardi leading the Inter attack against the Dries Mertens-led Napoli forward. Napoli would be less if Lorenzo Insigne does not shake off the thigh injury he picked up against City, but this should be a cracker!

Current Form: Napoli [L-W-W-W-W]; Inter [W-W-W-D-W]

Head to head

Sun 30/04/17 SEA Inter 0 – 1 Napoli

Fri 02/12/16 SEA Napoli 3 – 0 Inter

Sat 16/04/16 SEA Inter 2 – 0 Napoli

Tue 19/01/16 COI Napoli 0 – 2 Inter

Mon 30/11/15 SEA Napoli 2 – 1 Inter



Prediction: Napoli 2-3 Inter

Valencia v Sevilla @Estadio de Mestalla @5:30pm on Oct 21

If Valencia want to be taken seriously this season, then they must be committed to beating Sevilla on Saturday. Under Marcelino, there has been a sense of getting back to elevated heights. And in Sevilla, they will be meeting a team that needs a result just as much as the home side.

The wheels have trudged to a halt in Sevilla even though they sit fifth on the table – six points off Barcelona. But after last weekend’s loss to Bilbao plus the 5-1 spanking in Moscow – Eduardo Berizzo needs to quickly steady the ship though the Mestalla looks a daunting place to be steadying the ship. Simone Zaza has been reborn after his nightmare West Ham stint and is scoring goals for fun, and so is Rodrigo, who has scored in four consecutive matches for the first time in his career. All in all, it looks a daunting task for Sevilla!

Current Form: Valencia [W-W-W-W-D]; Sevilla [L-L-W-W-L]

Head to head

Sun 16/04/17 PRD Valencia 0 – 0 Sevilla

Sat 26/11/16 PRD Sevilla 2 – 1 Valencia

Sun 10/04/16 PRD Valencia 2 – 1 Sevilla

Sun 29/11/15 PRD Sevilla 1 – 0 Valencia

Sun 25/01/15 PRD Valencia 3 – 1 Sevilla

Prediction: Valencia 3-1 Sevilla

Marseille v PSG @Stade Velodrome @8pm on Oct 22

France’s El Clasico is this weekend with the home team, Marseille, the clear underdogs. How should Rudi Garcia set up his team to combat the deadliness of the MCN? PSG have scored 15 goals in their last five matches in all competitions and look unstoppable, even in Europe. The league leaders were unbeaten in their last five trips to the Velodrome, winning four, and one cannot look past another victory in this one.

Marseille will be strengthened with the returns of Luiz Gustavo and Lucas Ocampos. But the question then is – can Marseille conjure a miracle?

Current Form: Marseille [D-W-L-W-W]; PSG [W-W-W-D-W]

Head to head

Sun 26/02/17 LI1 Marseille 1 – 5 PSG

Sun 23/10/16 LI1 PSG 0 – 0 Marseille

Sat 21/05/16 CDF Marseille 2 – 4 PSG

Sun 07/02/16 LI1 Marseille 1 – 2 PSG

Sun 04/10/15 LI1 PSG 2 – 1 Marseille

Prediction: Marseille 1-4 PSG