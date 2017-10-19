Onyekuru described as a ‘gem’ by French website

Related News

Henry Onyekuru continues to hog the headlines with performances for Anderlecht, on loan from Everton. After the 4-0 demolition suffered at the hands of PSG on Wednesday, Ligue 1 official site wrote of the Nigerian, “Anderlecht have a gem of a player in Henry Onyekuru.”

The one-cap Super Eagles player tormented experienced Brazilian full-back, Dani Alves, throughout the match and was unlucky not to have gotten on the score sheet.

Ligue 1 continued, “The 20-year-old, on loan from Everton, looked as quick as [Kylian] Mbappe as he gave Dani Alves a torrid time.

“Fortunately for PSG, Alphonse Areola was in terrific form between the sticks. First, he saved from an Onyekuru header and then five minutes later came out to shut down the angle after Onyekuru had left Dani Alves trailing.”

The Nigerian had three shots during the match; two were on target and the third hit the woodwork. He also attempted five dribbles and was successful with three. He was, however, shown a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Onyekuru, who was making his second start in the UCL, wrote on Twitter, “Thanks to everyone that came to support us. Very tough game and we are disappointed with the result. I feel blessed to be a part of tonight.”

Onyekuru has scored six goals in six starts for the 34-time Belgian champions, as they sit fifth in the league table, nine points off leaders, Club Brugge.