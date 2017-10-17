UCL Matchday 3: Three cracking matches to watch

Related News

Manchester City v Napoli @Etihad Stadium @7:45pm on Oct 17

The league leaders of the English Premier League [EPL] and Serie A go head-to-head on Tuesday in what should be a cracking football match.

Both are unbeaten with Napoli boasting eight consecutive wins while Pep Guardiola has created a scoring machine, with Kevin De Bruyne as the conductor.

City are scoring goals in bundles while opponents Napoli are setting Italy alight with ‘Jogo Bonito’ football.

But Guardiola paid Napoli and their manager, Maurizio Sarri, the highest compliment by revealing he goes to ‘school’ watching the Italians.

Managers’ Quotes

“Napoli play completely different than normally we play in the Premier League so we have to adapt what we do.

I am a spectator as well as a manager and I like to watch Napoli, when I am sitting in my home watching how they play. I like it, and I learn a lot.” Pep Guardiola, Manchester City.

“I watched a few of their matches [but] I didn’t want to watch all of them because I didn’t want to get depressed. I think Man City are by far the strongest team in Europe at the moment.” – Maurizio Sarri, Napoli

Current Form: Man. City [W-W-W-W-W]; Napoli [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

22/11/11 UCL Napoli 2 – 1 Man. City

14/09/11 UCL Man. City 1 – 1 Napoli

Real Madrid v Tottenham @Santiago Bernabeu @7:45pm on Oct 17

Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino has said playing at the Bernabeu is like water baptism. His team is in line for a baptism of fire from the team that is currently the best in the world on Tuesday.

The key to this game could be Dele Alli, who is missing, which could see Harry Kane marooned alone up the pitch. Also, Spurs’ powerful midfield duo of Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele are likely to miss the game, allowing Real the midfield domination. Will Pochettino go for a 3-2-3-1 formation or just 3-5-2? Zidane has his own problems, notably at right back where Achraf Hakimi could continue in thus creating a possible target point for Spurs.

Managers’ Quotes

“We give all sides maximum respect and we treat them as big tests. We have two games against Spurs now. The first ‘final’ is tomorrow – a ‘final of the group’ between two sides on the same points and we want to produce a performance.” – Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid

“We want to grow our level together. We’re up against the best side in the world right now. In the Premier League, we have played against good sides, but there’s another last step to take to be competitive with the best sides in Europe and we’ll see tomorrow if we are there.” – Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham

Current Form: Real Madrid [W-W-W-W-L]; Tottenham [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

04/08/15 AUC Real Madrid 2 – 0 Tottenham

13/04/11 UCL Tottenham 0 – 1 Real Madrid

05/04/11 UCL Real Madrid 4 – 0 Tottenham

Chelsea v AS Roma @Stamford Bridge @7:45pm on Oct 18

Both teams are on the back of painful league defeats and will want to get back quickly on the winning track but both teams are currently blighted by injuries to key players. Alvaro Morata, though back in training should miss this while Victor Moses and N’Golo Kante will definitely be missing.

Roma could miss defensive organiser, Kostas Manolas, while midfield workaholic, Kevin Strootman, is a major doubt for the trip to London. With Stephan El-Shaarawy also absent, Diego Perotti should start on the left flank while Alessandro Florenzi should start from the right and Edin Dzeko leading the line.

The odds favour the Blues because the Italian side have lost on nine of their visits, with just one victory to show for a total of 15 matches in the UK with Chelsea beating the Romans on their last three visits.

Current Form: Chelsea [L-L-W-W-W]; Roma [L-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

11/08/13 ICF Chelsea 2 – 1 Roma

04/11/08 UCL Roma 3 – 1 Chelsea

22/10/08 UCL Chelsea 1 – 0 Roma

30/07/04 ICW Chelsea 3 – 0 Roma