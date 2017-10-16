FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles move up three places

Related News

The Super Eagles of Nigeria made some marginal movement in the latest edition of the monthly FIFA rankings released on Monday by the World football governing body.

The Super Eagles climbed up three places from the 44th position in the world to the 41st spot in the October rankings.

The Nigerian national team are also now ranked fifth on the continent behind the quartet of Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal and Congo DR.

The upward movement for the Super Eagles can be linked to their qualification for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia following their 1-0 win against Zambia on 7 October.

Meanwhile, Algeria who will host the Eagles in their Group B last qualifying game in November dropped five places from 62nd to 67th.

Cameroon and Zambia who are also in the Eagles’ World Cup qualifying group rose from 45th to 42nd and 78th to 77th spots respectively

It is understood that Monday’s rankings released by FIFA is quite crucial as it would influence how the World Cup draws that will be conducted on December 1.

From the 23 teams that have already qualified for the World Cup already, Nigeria are the 18th highest ranked team.

The Super Eagles are expected to move further down the ladder by the time the 32 teams billed to compete in Russia are complete and that will likely see Nigeria in Pot 4 for the draws.

As reflected in this latest rankings, Germany are number one, Brazil are number two, Portugal are in third position, Argentina in fourth and Belgium fifth.

In sixth are Poland, France are seventh, Spain eighth, Chile ninth and Peru complete the roster of the top ten teams in the world.