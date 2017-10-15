AITEO Cup: Akwa United beat Tornadoes to win competition

Akwa United have emerged as champions of the maiden AITEO Cup after claiming a 3-2 penalty win over Niger Tornadoes in Sunday’s final played at the Agege Stadium.

The AITEO Cup was formerly the Federation Cup and Akwa United coincidentally won the competition in 2015.

Sunday’s game failed to provide the fireworks of a cup final, but that nonetheless Akwa United did enough to claim the top prize.

It was goalless all through the 90 minutes and the game went straight to penalty kicks.

Though Tornadoes had the edge in the first set of kicks, they failed to nail the game and thus paid dearly in the sudden death kicks.

With their win, Akwa United will get N25 million and would also be representing Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup.

On their part, Niger Tornadoes, who eliminated defending champions, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, to make it to the Lagos final will get N10 million.

