EPL Review: Injury cripples Victor Moses as Chelsea suffers shock defeat

Super Eagles star, Victor Moses, lasted for just 36 minutes as Chelsea suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Moses made a return to the Chelsea starting line up having failed to play for the Blues in their last fixture before the international break.

It was however not a sweet return for the Nigerian international amid fears he suffered another hamstring injury on Saturday and was thus forced off the pitch.

While it was a sad day for Chelsea, it was a direct opposite for Crystal Palace as they finally got their season started, claiming their first set of goals and points of the Premier League season.

The team took the lead in the 11th minute through Yohan Cabaye’s effort, which deflected off Cesar Azpilizueta and bobbled into the visitors’ net.

Antonio Conte’s charges were level within seven minutes, however, as a corner was badly dealt with by the Palace defender and allowed Tiemoue Bakayoko to head home.

The hosts went on to restore the lead on the stroke of half-time as the returning Wilfried Zaha picked up Mamadou Sakho’s ball, took Azpilicueta out of the game and slotted beyond Thibaut Courtois.

In other games on Saturday, Manchester City established a two-point lead as they demolished Stoke City 7-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus scored two of the goals for Pep Guardiola’s team, who are increasingly looking unstoppable this season.

Elsewhere, Christian Eriksen got the only goal as Tottenham Hotspur pipped AFC Bournemouth 1-0.

At the Liberty Stadium, Swansea City secured a 2-0 win over Huddersfield andTammy Abraham who is being courted by Nigeria scored the two goals in that game.

On their part, Burnley and West Ham ended their game one goal apiece.

Results

Liverpool 0 – 0 Manchester United

Burnley 1 – 1 West Ham United

Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Chelsea

Manchester City 7 – 2 Stoke City

Swansea City 2 – 0 Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur 1 – 0 AFC Bournemouth