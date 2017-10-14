Liverpool, Manchester United tie ends in stalemate

Related News

For the fourth successive game, the match between rival English clubs, Liverpool FC and Manchester United has ended in a barren draw.

Though both teams boast of so much attacking prowess, they just could not get it right in Saturday’s early kick-off at Anfield which ended in a stalemate.

Liverpool controlled the game at Anfield for large periods but both teams did not do enough on Merseyside as they settled for a point each.

Presently, the solitary point secured by United has taken them to the summit of the Premier League table as they now have 20 points after eight games.

Also, Jose Mourinho’s team have extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 11 games.