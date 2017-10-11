World Cup Qualifiers: Abdullahi, Moses Clinch CAF Best 11 Nomination

Related News

Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abudllahi has expressed delight for being included in the CAF best XI for Match Day 5 of the World Cup qualifying series.

Abdullahi who was voted man-of-the-match in the Nigeria, Zambia game was picked alongside Victor Moses in the CAF best XI for matchday 5.

“I’m honoured to be listed among @CAF_Online Best XI players for Matchday 5. Dedicating the nomination to@NGSuperEagles, the media and fans,” Abudullahi who plays his club football in Cyprus wrote on his twitter handle.

After each round of the World Cup Qualifiers, Confederation of African Football, CAF compiles a comprehensive list of their best XI for that matchday which is published on their website.

For Match Day 5, Super Eagles duo, Moses and Abdullahi worked their legs off to step up to the CAF’s best slot.

Moses has been consistent on the list while Abdullahi makes his debut appearance after an impressive display in the Nigeria vs Zambia match which earned him the man of the match, a million naira richer and 10 bags of rice.

As expected, the list also hosts brilliant players from other African countries who did an exceptional job in the pitch during the World Cup Qualifiers over the weekend.

CAF’s Best Eleven of Matchday 5 2018 World Cup Qualifier:

Goalkeeper

Khadim N’diaye (Senegal)

Defenders

Kalilou Koulibaly (Senegal)

Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt)

Shehu Abdullahi (Nigeria)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Midfielders

Victor Moses (Nigeria)

Percy Tau (South Africa)

Youssef Msakni (Tunisia)

Mbark Boussoufa (Morocco)

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Khalid Boutaib (Morocco)