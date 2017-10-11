Ronaldo leads Portugal to World Cup with win over Switzerland

Related News

After their heroics at the last Euro Championships, Portugal are in line to prove their credentials as a superpower in World football as they have now sealed their place in Russia 2018.

Portugal defeated Group B rivals Switzerland 2-0 at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon to earn automatic qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

The Selecao, who had not topped the group at any point prior to this evening, came out on top through an unfortunate Johan Djourou own goal and a well-worked Andre Silva strike either side of half time.

A draw would have been enough to take the Swiss through, but their 10-match winning run came to an end to set up a two-legged playoff next month to determine whether they will join their opponents in Russia.

With Argentina also securing their place albeit in a nervy fashion, football fans will be happy to see the rivalry extended to the World Cup.

European World Cup qualification

Who is through?

France

Portugal

Germany

Serbia

Poland

England

Spain

Belgium

Iceland

Who is in the play-offs?

Sweden

Switzlerand

Northern Ireland

Republic of Ireland

Denmark

Italy

Greece

Croatia