World Cup Qualification: NFF set to hand Rohr new deal

Related News

The Nigeria Football Federation is understood to be getting set to hand a new two-year deal to the Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr.

This is coming on the heels of the Super Eagles’ qualification for the Russia 2018 World Cup which was one of the key requirements for the Franco-German to retain his position.

Hired in August 2016, Rohr was given the key assignment of leading Nigeria to her sixth World Cup.

That was achieved over the weekend in Uyo when the Super Eagles piped Zambia 1-0 to emerge as the first African country to seal their place in Russia.

Rohr, 64, played for FC Girondins Bordeaux in France as a defender and as coach, took the team to the UEFA Cup final in 1996 before they lost to Bayern Munich of Germany.

He also coached the national teams of Gabon, Niger Republic and Burkina Faso.

While accepting the Super Eagles job in 2016, Rohr was given the option of extending the deal, if Nigeria qualifies for the World Cup.

With this planned extension, Rohr will now oversee the team till the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, if there are no twists in his romance with the NFF.

Rohr on Saturday praised his wards for fighting a great battle to overcome Zambia’s Chipolopolo and qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

“I commend the Zambians for their spirit. They fought very hard. This team was different from the one we defeated in Ndola last year; this was a much better and stronger team.

“I am very happy for the players and for this great nation, for us to qualify with a match in hand. It is a good feeling and after this night, we will begin to plan about how to prepare for the World Cup.

“But we have the final match in Algeria next month, and perhaps we can have a friendly within that window as well and begin the preparation for Russia 2018.”

On his part, the NFF secretary-general, Mohammed Sanusi said the Super Eagles will have the best of preparations for the World Cup.

“We are excited and as this Board has continued to promise, it is not just about qualification. We will ensure the best preparation for the team to set a new record of performance for Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup when they go to Russia next year.”