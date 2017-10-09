Akwa United beat Sunshine Stars reach AITEO Cup final

Related News

Hosts Akwa United Football Club of Uyo on Sunday defeated Sunshine Stars FC of Akure 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in their AITEO Cup semi-final fixture.

Akwa United won the second leg tie comfortably to go through into the final match on a 3-2 aggregate, after losing the first leg 1-0.

Christian Pyagbara scored the second goal for the hosts in the second half to lead the scorers’ race in the competition with seven goals.

Akwa United’s first goal had come from Cyril Oliseme in the first half to level the fixture at 1-1 aggregate.

The visiting Sunshine Stars even thought they had clinched a place in the grand finale when Franklin Sasere scored to make it 2-1 on the day, for a 2-2 aggregate.

It had meant they would be going ahead on an away goals’ rule advantage.

But Super Eagles’ midfielder Ifeanyi scored to make it 3-1 on the day and take the hosts into next Sunday’s final in Lagos.

They went through 3-2 on aggregate, and will now face Niger Tornadoes of Minna, who were 4-3 aggregate winners over Cup holders FC IfeanyiUbah in the other semi-final.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the men’s final match of the AITEO Cup will hold at the Agege Stadium on Sunday.

(NAN)