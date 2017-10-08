Russia 2018: Egypt claim Africa’s second World Cup ticket, Ghana out

Karahba (right) celebrates his late winner with team-mate Mohamed Salah. [Photo credit: theguardian.com | Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images
The Egypt national football team have emerged as the second African country to qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

An injury-time penalty from Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah ensured Egypt’s qualification as they beat Congo 2-1 on Sunday to move into an unassailable position at the top of their group with one match still to complete.

The Pharaohs, who have not reached the World Cup finals since 1990, needed victory in Alexandria to guarantee their place next summer after Uganda and Ghana drew on Saturday.

They looked on course when Salah put Héctor Cúper’s side ahead just after the hour, only for Arnold Bouka Moutou to equalise with his first international goal.

But a late penalty from Salah ensured Egypt will be in Russia, making them the second African nation to qualify after Nigeria’s nervy win on Saturday against Zambia.

Three more tickets are left to be picked by other African teams.

