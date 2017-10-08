Arsenal celebrate Iwobi for helping Nigeria to World Cup ticket

Related News

Top Premier League club, Arsenal, have expressed great delight in their player Alex Iwobi, who played a pivotal role in Nigeria emerging as the first African nation to qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Iwobi who replaced Moses Simon in the second half scored the winning goal following a cutback from Shehu Abdullahi to give Nigeria the win and the ticket to Russia.

Having passed through the ranks at Arsenal right from the Academy, it was pleasing for the London club to see their product hug the headlines for the right reasons.

“From coming through our academy to sending Nigeria to the World Cup

“We’re all so proud of you, @alexiwobi 🔴” Arsenal wrote on their official twitter handle.

On his part, Iwobi also expressed his delight at scoring the winning goal and also hailed the Nigerian fans for their support.

“A Dream Come True…We’re Heading To The World Cup. Nice To Get The Winning Goal, Massive Thanks To Our Fans. The Atmosphere Was Crazy,” Iwobi wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

The victory secured by the Super Eagles on Saturday has seen them amass an unassailable13 point in Group B to qualify for the World Cup with a game to spare.

Interestingly, Iwobi was also on target when the Eagles beat Zambia 2-1 in the first leg in Ndola in October 2016.